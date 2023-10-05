Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PIM stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

