Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
PIM stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.