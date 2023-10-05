PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFL stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

