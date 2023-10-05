Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $14,601.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Up 2.2 %

ROKU opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

