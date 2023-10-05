Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Plans $1.02 — Dividend

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.016 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of -21.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

