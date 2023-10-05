Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $15,650.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,295,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,684.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,764 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,038.28.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,346 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,150.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,675 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,870.75.

On Friday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,425 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258.25.

On Friday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,945.26.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.3 %

BCOV opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

