Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
EVM stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,492,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,906.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $481,392.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
