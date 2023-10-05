Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $154,623.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,492,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,906.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $481,392.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

