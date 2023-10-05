Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $61.70.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NUVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

