Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

