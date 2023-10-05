Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ENX opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $152,847.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,738,678.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

