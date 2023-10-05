Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 6,337 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12.

On Thursday, July 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,769,000 after acquiring an additional 788,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

