ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.71%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

