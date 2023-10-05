FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By DA Davidson

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of SMBK opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

