Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Bruce Turner Acquires 42,300 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Turner acquired 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,993. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 54.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.