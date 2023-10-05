FY2024 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SouthState in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.