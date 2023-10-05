Keith Yandell Sells 3,500 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DASH opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in DoorDash by 236.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after acquiring an additional 322,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DoorDash by 9.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DoorDash by 29.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,262,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

