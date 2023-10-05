Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 3,952 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 12.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

