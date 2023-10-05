QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on QCR

QCR Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.94 on Thursday. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,139 shares of company stock valued at $107,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in QCR by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.