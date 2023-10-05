DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

