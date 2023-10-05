Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %
NWBI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares
In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
