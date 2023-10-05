DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBT

HBT Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $572.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,042 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.