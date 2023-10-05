FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

