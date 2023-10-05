FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FBNC. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

