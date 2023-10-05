A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.67 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

