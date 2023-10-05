FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 34,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

