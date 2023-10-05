KeyCorp Weighs in on Entegris, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Entegris Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 341.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

