Ambarella, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,251.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,278. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

