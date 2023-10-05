FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Decreased by Analyst

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

