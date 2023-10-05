Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Issued By Wedbush

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $249.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

