Brokers Set Expectations for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.29.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $821.65 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $870.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $825.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

