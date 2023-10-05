American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

