Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 925.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 115,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

