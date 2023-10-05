Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $502.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.23. The company has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

