Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

