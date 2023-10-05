Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

