Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

