S&U plc Announces Dividend of GBX 35 (LON:SUS)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 2,290 ($27.68) on Thursday. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940 ($23.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($31.06). The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 61.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The company has a market capitalization of £278.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,280.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,343.93.

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.