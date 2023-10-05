S&U plc Announces Dividend of GBX 35 (LON:SUS)

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 2,290 ($27.68) on Thursday. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940 ($23.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($31.06). The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 61.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The company has a market capitalization of £278.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,280.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,343.93.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

