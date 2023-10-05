Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

