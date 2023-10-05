Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 51 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.