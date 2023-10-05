Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,033 Shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.71% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,562 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS HSUN opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

