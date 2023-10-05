Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

NXP stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 420,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

