Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Research analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

