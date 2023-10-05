American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $202.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

