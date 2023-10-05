Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.