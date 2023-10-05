SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $305,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,052,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 188,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

