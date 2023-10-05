Piper Sandler Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $134.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

