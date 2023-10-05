Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

KEYUF opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

