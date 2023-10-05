ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

