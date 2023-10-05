Stifel Nicolaus Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $416.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

ODFL opened at $403.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.10 and its 200-day moving average is $362.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $250.38 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

