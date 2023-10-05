Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

