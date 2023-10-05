Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 217.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 222,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

